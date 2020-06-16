Once again, Lewisburg is vying for a national title, “Best Small Town Food Scene,” through USA TODAY 10 Best. Fans of the small town are invited to vote daily now through June 29 in the publication’s Reader’s Choice Awards.
To vote for Lewisburg, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-food-scene-2020/lewisburg-west-virginia/.
“Having Lewisburg be included on the ballot for Best Small Town Food Scene is such a wonderful opportunity,” said Valerie Pritt, communications manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It allows people to share their love of the delicious restaurants we have in the area.”
Lewisburg was one of 20 towns selected by USA TODAY for this competition. Each must have a population under 25,000 and offer a variety of restaurants and local flavors. The top 10 towns will be announced on July 10.
— Tina Alvey