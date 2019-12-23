LEWISBURG — Fire Chief Joseph Thomas had expressed the hope that last year’s record number of calls for his department’s assistance was a one-time aberration. But nearing the end of a second year showing similar figures, those hopes have been dashed.
Thomas reported to city council Dec. 17 that, including November’s 119 emergency calls, Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department’s year-to-date total now stands at 1,050, less than 90 calls short of 2018’s tally. The chief expects December’s numbers to continue the trend.
The VFD has already responded to two structure fires this month, Thomas reported.
On Dec. 7, city firefighters were dispatched to Rich Hollow Road where they found a large camper trailer engulfed in flames, with propane tanks venting and on fire.
During the call, one of Lewisburg’s men was injured in a fall, Thomas said. The firefighter was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center by ambulance, where he was treated and released later that day, although he is still receiving treatment for his injuries, the chief said.
December’s other structure fire call involved a blaze at a six-unit apartment building on Lee Street on Friday the 13th. Damage was greatest in two of the apartments. Thomas said the owner of the structure indicated an intention to rebuild.
•••
Police Chief Chris Teubert reported 251 calls for service in November, noting that figure is higher than last year’s.
Among the calls were 15 traffic accidents. Officers also arrested 22 people and issued 25 citations and 14 warnings.
Pointing to a recent detour marked off between U.S. 219 and Lee Street due to construction that forced the closure of a portion of Lee, Council member Mark Etten requested that Teubert and Public Works director Roger Pence look into additional signage warning motorists on 219 to prepare to stop for turning traffic. Etten said he has noticed uncharacteristic weekend traffic stoppages on the highway near the detour.
Pence advised Etten that while temporary signs can be placed, permanent signage requiring installation of posts would require permission from the state Division of Highways.
Teubert and Pence said they would coordinate efforts to comply with Etten’s request.
The northern end of Lee Street currently is closed to traffic from Silo Lane to Greenbrier Avenue to accommodate the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s replacement of a crumbling retaining wall that separates the front lawn of the campus from the street.
•••
City council awarded $10,950 in Arts & Humanities grants at the Dec. 17 meeting. Recipients were:
• Significant Cinema, a nonprofit organization that stages films outdoors at Carnegie Hall in the summer, had requested $6,000 in A&H funding. Council, however, approved a $6,900 grant recommended by the city’s Finance Committee.
• Greenbrier Valley Home and Garden Tour, which organizes a tour of significant homes and gardens in the Lewisburg/White Sulphur Springs area on a biennial basis, was awarded $3,150.
• Shanghai Parade, Lewisburg’s unique New Year’s Day event, was awarded $900, largely to replace state funding that is no longer being provided.
