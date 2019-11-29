A tradition since 1952, the annual Christmas Tree Lane Bazaar at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The church is at 1133 Washington St., East, beside the Lewisburg Post Office.
In addition to an assortment of shopping opportunities, the event will feature a salad and chili luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prepared by the bazaar’s sponsor, the United Methodist Women. Also on Thursday’s menu is a pancake and sausage dinner sponsored by the United Methodist Men and served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Visitors are invited to purchase favorites from a wide variety of homemade cookies in the “Cookie Walk,” or stop by the “Sweet Shop” where baked goods, hard candy, cashews, pecans, candies, jellies and jams will tempt tastebuds, according to a news release issued by the United Methodist Women.
Other shoppers’ delights can be found in the “Tree, Trim and Treasures” booth, which includes an assortment of used Christmas decorations, and in the “Stocked Market,” with an array of handmade arts and crafts, including wreaths, ornaments and decorative items.
The vendor shopping area will feature representatives selling goods from Shady Oak Creations, Usborne Books and More, Paparazzi, Colorstreet, Snap Jewelry, Homemade Tarts, Perfectly Posh, Mary Kay, Lonnie Withrow and Decorative Tiles, The Natural House and Gateway Industries.
“Santa’s Secret Workshop” will provide children the chance to purchase inexpensive gift items and have them wrapped for family and friends.
Tickets to the luncheon and dinner will be sold at the door. Take-out orders are available for the luncheon by calling the church office at 304-645-2727. More information about the bazaar may be obtained at that number as well.
The Christmas Tree Lane Bazaar involves many members of the church. Proceeds from the event support church missions and community projects.