Downtown Lewisburg will celebrate the October edition of First Fridays after Five on Oct. 4, as shops, galleries and restaurants remain open until at least 8 p.m.
Among the entertainment, artist receptions and tastings this week are:
l Wandering Bird Gallery will host artist Kristen Rehak at her show “Kairosclerosis.” Complimentary wine and tasty tidbits will be offered.
l Cooper Gallery will welcome Georgia landscape artist Larry Leach at a reception with refreshments.
l A meet and greet with Monroe County artist Judith Bair is on tap at WV Fine Artisans. Bair will present a demonstration with oil bars while patrons enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or cider.
l The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center will celebrate fall with art and music. Greenbrier Artists’ show “Fall in West Virginia” will be featured in the gallery space, and the Alderson Quilters and Crafters will be on hand with their raffle quilt. Strum Sum Band will provide musical entertainment.
l The owners of Hidden Quarry Honey will be at Bella Gourmet to share their business’ story about becoming a prolific producer of local honey products. Honey will be paired with cheeses and a couple of mixers for attendees to sample.
l Willow & Ryan’s Unique Boutique will hold its summer sendoff celebration Friday, with jewelry, sarongs, summer tops and beach bags. All are invited to enjoy live acoustic music and complimentary wine and iced tea.
l Lady Blue Band will close out the evening at The Asylum.
For more information on First Fridays after Five, check out visitlewisburgwv.com or the merchants’ Facebook page or call 304-645-4333.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com