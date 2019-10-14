For some children in West Virginia, the Halloween traditions of costumes and trick or treat are anything but magical. For these children, Halloween costumes often don't make the list of essentials in the family budget. The excitement of dressing up as your favorite character or creature disappears when you don't have a costume.
Help the West Virginia State Police bring magic to life for these children living in the Greenbrier Valley by donating new and gently used Halloween costumes and accessories. Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child's Halloween special.
The drive runs through Friday, Nov. 8, giving you the opportunity to offer your old costumes for this Halloween and then donate your recent costumes for the children next year.
Items accepted for the costume drive include:
l New or gently used costumes for ages 0-14
l Halloween masks
l Costume accessories
l Unused Halloween face makeup
l Candy pails or treat bags
Donations may be dropped off at the West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Detachment, 381 GMS Drive, Lewisburg. The preferred drop-off time is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need to make a drop-off outside those times, call 304-647-7600 to ensure someone will be available to receive the items.
Donations can be mailed to:
West Virginia State Police
Lewisburg Detachment
381 Greenbrier Road
Lewisburg, WV 24901