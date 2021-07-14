lewisburg — Administration of the oaths of office to four City Council members led off the city’s organizational meeting Tuesday evening for the new fiscal year.
Taking the oath under the direction of Mayor Beverly White were returning Council member Arron Seams, who was elected last month to a four-year term, and three new Council members — Valerie Pritt and Franklin Johnson, both of whom were elected to four-year terms in office, and John Little, who was elected to a two-year term.
Upon being sworn in, Seams, Pritt, Johnson and Little took their seats alongside White and Sarah Elkins — the only Council member whose post was not on the June ballot.
The first order of business for the newly-seated Council was to adopt rules that will govern both their official conduct as well as the transactions of council business.
In addition to affirming a commitment to maintaining open meetings in accordance with state law, Council agreed to continue to offer an invocation, with the caveat that the governing body “would strive to be open and inclusive of all faiths.”
White will lead the invocation unless a special guest is invited to do so, and Council member Pritt will lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
Visitors not on the agenda may sign up prior to the start of a Council meeting to speak, but will be limited to five minutes if not on the agenda.
Another point stated in the rules approved by Council calls for the “full discussion of issues in a courteous, professional and businesslike manner, with the encouragement of active discussion.”
Council also voted without dissent in favor of the mayor’s appointment of city officers, Council committees and City Council and administrative appointments to commissions.
The new City Charter that was adopted in 2018 changed Lewisburg’s form of government to a mayor-manager plan which eliminated the elected post of city recorder once then-Recorder Shannon Beatty’s term in office expired at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year on June 30.
Those duties are now vested in the hands of a city clerk, a position to which Beatty was appointed during Tuesday’s organizational meeting.
Other city officers, including Police Chief Chris Teubert, Fire Chief Joseph Thomas, Public Works Director Tony Legg, Treasurer Susan Honaker and City Manager Misty Hill, were unchanged.
Council member Arron Seams was appointed to chair both the city’s Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee.
John Little was appointed to serve as Council’s representative on the city Planning Commission, and Hill was named the administrative representative on the Planning Commission. Sarah Elkins will continue as Council’s representative on the Parks Commission.