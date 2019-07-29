Lewisburg officials breathed a sigh of relief Sunday upon receiving a letter from state DHSEM director Michael L. Todorovich giving them an additional 30 business days in which to resolve issues surrounding the city’s receipt of $250,000 in federal funds.
That sub-award of a federal grant made to the state came to the city as reimbursement for disaster mitigation expenditures made in connection with the 2016 flood, according to city manager Jacy Faulkner. Funds went to both the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department and the city’s Public Works Department.
As initially reported by The West Virginia Daily News, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) conducted a “monitoring visit” in Lewisburg on March 4 to ensure the grant funds had been properly spent. But DHSEM found that some “noncompliance” with federal regulations had occurred and, subsequently, issued a Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP) that requested the city provide a response to the allegations of noncompliance and state how those deficiencies would be corrected.
Lewisburg, however, failed to respond to the CIP by the April 30 deadline, triggering additional correspondence from DHSEM disallowing the original award in its entirety and demanding it be repaid no later than July 31. Failure to remit the $245,437.99, that letter warned, could result in the city’s being ineligible for future federal grant funds.
Faulkner said she first became aware there were questions about the federal funds when a Daily News reporter contacted her Thursday about the looming deadline for repayment.
“Thank goodness it came to my attention,” she told The Register-Herald on Monday, noting she was thus able to respond before July 31 and ask for the extension.
Faulkner said, upon being told about the impending crisis, she had immediately begun piecing the situation together and, after “lots of contact” with DHSEM received this weekend’s assurance from Todorovich that the city would receive extra time to resolve the issues at hand.
In that letter, dated July 28 and delivered to City Hall electronically, Todorovich wrote, “We appreciate your attempt to address this matter and are hereby acknowledging the extension request. WVDHSEM will temporarily waive the award suspension…”
The waiver hinges upon the CIP issues having been resolved satisfactorily by Sept. 2.
“We are attending to it,” Faulkner said Monday.
While she said it’s not possible to guarantee the city will not be penalized, she has reviewed the pertinent documents and believes the CIP is “reasonable and can be responded to.” She added, “Homeland Security and Emergency Management is willing to work with us on this.”
Despite cautious optimism that the situation can be resolved without further harm to the city, Faulkner did not minimize the communications breakdown that led Lewisburg to this pass.
“Unfortunately, an error was made by the city’s lead point of contact, who did not take action and failed to let anyone know about the notices (from DHSEM),” Faulker said.
She declined to name the responsible person, terming the “negligence” a personnel matter. Measures are being taken “to be sure we have better coverage and all of our employees have manageable workloads,” Faulkner said.
The city manager said she has conferred with Mayor Beverly White about this incident and is keeping city council apprised of developments as they occur. No special council meeting is anticipated at this time, Faulkner said.
“It’s not a good situation to be in,” she acknowledged. “But we’re doing everything we can to respond and resolve the issues.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com