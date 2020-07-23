The city of Lewisburg was notified July 8 it had been approved for more than $366,000 in grants from West Virginia’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CVRF).
In the award letter, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, Ann Urling, said the city would receive all of the $4,947.87 requested for expenses related to acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies for, among others, medical personnel, police officers and other public health and safety workers involved in the Covid-19 public health emergency.
But only partial funding was awarded for payroll costs. Citing U.S. Treasury Department and CVRF/CARES Act guidelines, Urling wrote that payroll for public works and water plant operators was not allowable because those employees’ duties were not “substantially different” from their regular duties.
Payroll costs for public safety, public health, health care and human services employees whose work is “substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding” to the public health emergency were deemed eligible for reimbursement, however.
Lewisburg received $283,100.26 of the $361,672.80 requested in the payroll category.
The city’s application for the grants was for April of this year, according to the award letter.
Gov. Jim Justice announced at his midweek Covid-19 press briefing Wednesday that his office has now awarded $52 million in grant funds to 155 West Virginia counties and municipalities.
