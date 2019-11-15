Imagine one of America’s coolest small towns all decked out in its Christmas finery, with shops and churches hosting special events, while a horse-drawn carriage parades through the streets as strolling carolers sing. Even Santa Claus himself would feel right at home in the midst of such a perfect holiday tableau.
That will be the scene in historic Lewisburg when the Downtown Business Association hosts the town’s annual Holiday Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 and 24.
Mayor Beverly White is looking forward to seeing her town filled with locals and visitors alike.
“I will be at the festival to welcome everybody and encourage them to shop Lewisburg,” White enthused. “If you’ve never been in our shops, this is a wonderful opportunity to go and see what they have. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the variety of gift ideas and the range of prices.”
She added, “What you find in Lewisburg’s shops, you’re not going to find on Amazon.”
l l l
Festival-goers are invited to begin the weekend enjoying breakfast with Santa at Old Stone Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall on Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast (available at the door) are $10, but children under the age of 2 may attend at no charge. Proceeds will benefit CASA of the 11th Judicial Circuit.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit with children later in the day (12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.) at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, which will also offer a selection of Christmas instrumental songs by students from the Warner Music School (1:30 to 3 p.m.). All activities at the Visitors Center are free.
Other free activities for children on Saturday and Sunday include face painting at Love Child (starting at 1 p.m.) and an “Elf on the Shelf” read-aloud at Sunflower Soul (3:30 p.m.). Saturday also will see the Kids Kickoff to Christmas at Shuck Memorial Church (3 p.m.).
Additional free Saturday activities include a drama and lithography display focused on painter Edward Beyer at North House Museum (noon and 1:30 p.m.) and the downtown Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in the City Green Space at 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, the tree lighting will feature Kiersten White and students of the Greenbrier Valley Theatre Youth Education program leading the public in singing Christmas songs. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, embarking from the City Green Space. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Kris Kringle’s Carolers from the Warner Music School will stroll through town singing from 1 to 2 p.m. both days of the festival as well.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will again visit with children at the Visitors Center on Sunday (12:30 to 1:30 and 3 to 4 p.m.). Also appearing at the Visitors Center Sunday will be the Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players (1:30 to 3 and 4 to 5 p.m.).
North House Museum will feature the grand opening of the Greenbrier Junction Model Railroad on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
A traditional Native American gift blanket ceremony will take place at the City Green Space on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. Wrapped gifts for all ages will be accepted and donated to the Family Refuge Center.
For more information, phone
1-888-702-1076, check out Lewisburg Holiday Festival on Facebook or go to the website www.visitlewisburgwv.com.