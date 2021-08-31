The City of Lewisburg Public Safety Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers in Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg. The purpose of the meeting is the police department sergeant promotion.
Lewisburg Public Safety Committee to meet
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Margaret Dolinger Lyons age 66 of Hilldale, WV, formerly of Beckley, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.