lewisburg — Only a few months after floating the idea of buying a single body camera for a one-year trial run in his department, Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert returned to city council Tuesday evening with an urgent plea to outfit the entire force with the devices.
Given the tenor of the times, Mayor Beverly White endorsed the chief’s proposal.
“We really need to be proactive,” White said. “I want our officers and our citizens to be safe.”
Both White and Teubert alluded to, but did not directly cite, officer-civilian encounters elsewhere in which body cameras have or could have provided crucial documentation after the fact.
Following a lengthy discussion of costs and features of various systems, council voted to go with Teubert’s recommendation of a WatchGuard system that integrates operation of a car camera with an officer’s body camera, allowing the recordings from both to be played side by side, offering a more complete perspective of an incident. The cost of the combo body and car camera set-up for all Lewisburg law enforcement officers is $135,199, to be paid over a five-year span, with the initial payment coming from the city’s contingency fund, as it was not included in the PD’s 2020-21 budget.
Teubert said his existing budget provides room to pay miscellaneous additional costs related to the purchase, such as a $3,000 installation fee and acquisition of appropriate storage.
The chief noted he expects body cameras to be mandated for police officers in the near future, one reason for the haste in the purchasing process. With the anticipated surge in orders, Teubert said he was reluctant to wait even an extra month to place Lewisburg’s order.
“The demand is increasing,” he said.
Mayor White added, “I feel it’s very important to be ahead of the game.”
In his monthly report, Teubert reported to council the PD had answered 268 calls for service in June, made 72 traffic stops, investigated 11 traffic crashes and made 22 arrests.
In addition, city officers handled one funeral detail and three special events — a drive-by parade and two peaceful demonstrations.
