Continuing a process that was put on a fast track last fall, Lewisburg City Council has taken a step toward accepting a rewrite of the Planned Developments section of its zoning ordinance.
Planned Developments — also referred to in some documents as Planned Unit Developments — are arrangements in which land uses are mixed within a single site, rather than segregated in the usual manner, which dictates that commercial uses are grouped together in one area and residential in another.
“We’re trying to consider what Lewisburg might look like (in the future),” city council member and planning commission Chairman Mark Etten explained at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
He said the proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance was prompted by an inquiry by a developer who was interested in creating a multi-use subdivision north of Brush Road. One advantage to such a self-contained development would be keeping traffic inside the site instead of funneling more vehicles onto an already-busy highway like U.S. 219 or 60, Etten noted.
While council voted unanimously in favor of amending the ordinance after an initial reading Tuesday, the discussion revealed a need for a closer look at some of the language in the document. That fine-tuning will likely occur before the amendment comes up for a public hearing and second reading next month.
Once adopted, the amended section of the zoning ordinance will define Planned Development as follows: “A mixed-use development that includes significant amounts of commercial and residential uses while allowing variation in lot sizes; promoting more economic subdivision layout; encouraging a variety in types of residential dwellings; and preserving open spaces, tree cover, scenic vistas, hillsides, natural drainageways (sic) and other features of natural topography.”
Land uses permitted in a Planned Development will range from apartments and single-family dwellings to retail sales and professional offices, and from banks and bowling alleys to restaurants and bars.
In order to be considered for a Planned Development designation, a project must include at least two acres of net “buildable” area, all under single ownership or control. The developer must also set aside at least 20 percent of that area as permanent open space.
Additional regulations in the amended ordinance section deal with infrastructure, signage, preserving property values and potential impact on traffic congestion, among other details.
