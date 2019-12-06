Forever branded “a date which will live in infamy,” Dec. 7, 1941, saw a surprise attack by Japanese warplanes against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. The attack left more than 2,300 American service members dead and another 1,200 wounded.
Despite the devastation, however, not all of the enemy’s bombs found their targets that day.
A Greenbrier County man searching in Hawaii for souvenirs with a metal detector located proof positive of that fact some 75 years after the battle was waged. But Steven Jones has to be content telling the story and showing a handful of photos because the U.S. military wouldn’t allow him to bring his stunning “souvenir” — an unexploded Japanese bomb — home with him.
Jones told The Register-Herald that he was in Hawaii two or three years ago with a church group when he took a break from mission work to sweep a metal detector through a field near the home of a friend who lives on the other side of the island from Pearl Harbor.
Among various small metal pieces — some with dials and instrument gauges attached — that were obviously from aircraft, Jones located a large enough object that at first he believed he might have found a cache of coins, he said. But when he dug it out, he was startled to discover an intact bomb instead of money.
“I’m just as happy as a lark,” Jones described his outlook in a photo shot that day, showing him clutching the conical ordnance. “I didn’t know it was still loaded.”
Unaware of the danger the aging bomb posed, Jones tucked it into his backpack, along with the day’s other treasures, and hiked back to his friend’s house.
As he considered shipping his souvenirs back to the mainland, Jones began to wonder just how safe the old bomb was. So, he drove it to the local police station for some advice on how to handle it.
He strolled into the police station and announced, “I think I might have a bomb.” Realizing from the expressions on the officers’ faces that he hadn’t included vital information in that announcement, he hastily amended, “I found something with a metal detector, and I think it might be a bomb.”
Jones told the police officers that the object in question was in his friend’s truck, parked right in front of the station. That was a little too close for comfort, and the officer in charge instructed him to move the truck and its explosive cargo across the road.
“I think I scared them to death,” Jones told the newspaper with a chuckle.
He said the local PD’s bomb squad decided not to take on his “souvenir,” opting to wait on military assistance instead. Military personnel removed the live bomb from the truck into a more appropriate vehicle and took it away.
Jones said he doesn’t know if they later disarmed the bomb or simply destroyed it. Due to its age, the ordinance may have been particularly unstable, police told him at the time. None of the officers had ever heard of an intact World War II bomb being found in the surrounding area, they told Jones.
And while he arrived home in Lewisburg without his prized souvenir, Jones still has a terrific story to tell about the day he backpacked an undetonated Japanese bomb out of the Hawaiian countryside.
