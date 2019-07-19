It’s almost time to open the pages of Volume 8 of the Lewisburg Literary Festival, an annual celebration of wordsmiths and their works. Topics featured at this year's fest run the gamut from A (authors) to Z (Led Zeppelin).
The Festival Bookstore will be in operation in the lobby of the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in Lewisburg on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3. West Virginia publishers and authors will speak about and sell their works at the bookstore between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For those arriving at the festival on Friday, a free program of poetry readings will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. by the Lee Street Listening Room, inside Lee Street Studios. Poet Kirk Judd will read from West Virginia poet Joseph Barrett’s posthumous collection, “Blue Planet Memoirs,” and from his own collection, “My People Was Music.” Poet Rob Merritt will read from his newly published collection, “View from Blue-Jade Mountain.”
Headlining the two-day festival are award-winning authors Sarah Vowell and Tobias Wolff, both of whom will speak at Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Vowell’s 1 p.m. presentation will take the form of a live question and answer session, while Wolff will deliver a talk at 7 p.m. Both presentations are free to the public.
Due to seating capacity limits, those wishing to attend either of the Carnegie presentations need to call 888-716-5082 to reserve tickets.
The festival will also sponsor screenings of the movie “This Boy’s Life,” starring Robert DeNiro and Ellen Barkin and based on one of Wolff’s memoirs. Presented without charge at the Lewis Theatre, the film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Writer workshops will be staged Aug. 3 in the lobby of the Visitors Center. Although the workshops are free, slots must be reserved in advance by calling 888-716-5082.
J.D. Byrne, an author and practicing lawyer living in the Charleston area, will lead the 9:30 a.m. workshop, titled “Law 101 for Writers — Getting It Right when Your Character Goes to Court.” Byrne will offer tips and suggest resources to make legal writing feel real.
“Giving Voice to Place," the 11 a.m. workshop, will be led by West Virginian Kirk Judd, a published poet and performer.
Closing out the festival on Saturday night is “The Misty Mountain Hop,” billed as a costume ball celebrating J.R.R. Tolkien’s influence on rock music, which will be hosted by Hill and Holler from 9 to 11:30 p.m. As with all Literary Festival activities, admission is free for this Led Zeppelin tribute, featuring Gyasi.
For additional information about the festival, visit LewisburgLiteraryFestival.com.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com