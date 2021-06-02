The June edition of First Fridays after Five in downtown Lewisburg will feature complimentary tastings, live music, giveaways, festive beverages and special offers throughout town. Everyone is invited to join in the fun between the hours of 5 and 8 this Friday evening.
Activities include:
• Live music will issue forth in the city Green Space, next to City Hall, as Jim Snyder gathers a “Lewisburg All-Star” lineup performing songs by classic folk/rock bands who contributed to the birth of the Americana genre.
• Harmony Ridge welcomes everybody back to the Wine Bar with its popular First Fridays wine specials at $4 per glass. While sipping and browsing this fascinating shop, enter a drawing to win a “relax and chill” collection of bath goodies.
• Join the merchants in welcoming artist Trey Bryan and his new StudioTrey to 857 Court St., North. Sip a glass of wine and enjoy refreshments while perusing Bryan’s exhibit of landscape paintings.
• The works of artist Lynn Boggess will be on display at Cooper Gallery through the end of June.
• Summer barbecue and wines are the focus at Bella the Corner Gourmet. Visitors may compare two flavorful sauces and a pair of featured wines.
• Stop by The Hub and check out the new outdoor dining area while listening to live music from Gabriella Gill and Van Preston. Maya Coleman will read tarot cards and palms, and the café will offer samples of smoothies and pizza bagel bites. Tech Express will also be on hand to offer advice on whether it’s time to upgrade, optimize or recycle an aging personal computer.
• The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center hosts the opening of two unique “Art in the Valley” shows. The Gallery features the abstract mixed media paintings of local artist Wendy Reagor in a show titled “Learning to See,” while Diane Hall’s “Collagemahall” collection will be showcased in the Art Alcove. Local band Old Ease will provide tunes throughout the evening.
• The Greenbrier Historical Society invites all to sip a glass of wine while enjoying live folk music by Rural Felicity. Afterwards, pop into the North House Museum to explore the new exhibits.
• Aggie’s and Vest will provide refreshments and an opportunity for customers to enter a drawing for a gift card.
• A New Chapter invites everyone to enjoy a respite with “Bubbly, Books and Music.”
• Visit the porch of Greenbrier Valley Theatre to find out more about the upcoming season, scheduled to start in July. The box office will be open during First Friday for ticket purchases.
• Patina will host live traditional Irish music by Patrick O’Flaherty and serve up complimentary Guinness beer and Girl Scout cookies.
• Additional entertainment, stretching later into the evening, can be found at the Washington Street Pub and at The Asylum on Randolph Street, where The Boatmen will play from 8 to 11 p.m.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the shops and restaurants of downtown Lewisburg. For more information, go to visitlewisburgwv.com or call 304-645-4333.
