Lewisburg identifies site for new fire station

LEWISBURG — A deal is in the works for the city to acquire property behind the Gateway Commons shopping complex for a new firehouse, officials announced at last week’s Lewisburg City Council meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to accept a real estate purchase agreement with Barnette Development, LLC, for a parcel containing approximately 2.5 acres. The specified price is $300,000 per acre, and the exact size of the property will be established by a survey commissioned by the city.
The deal calls for the seller to deliver at the closing a general warranty deed, transferring title to the property in fee simple, free of all encumbrances, according to the express terms of the purchase agreement. In addition, Barnette must take responsibility for completing the road adjacent to the property that connects Grand Avenue and Carpenter Drive. The road must be completed by the time construction of the fire station is finished.
Although Fire Chief Joseph Thomas said details about estimated cost of construction and timeline for the project are not yet in hand, he was excited at the prospect of finally moving forward on this replacement for Fire Station No. 1’s dilapidated home on Foster Street in the center of town.
“The city started setting funds aside for this project in 2011,” Thomas told The Register-Herald. “That’s when the search began for a site.”
He said he’d like to see construction commence sometime next year, if at all possible.
“Everybody wants it done,” Thomas said.
The Lewisburg Fire Department employs eight paid firefighters, including Thomas. There are also 23 volunteer firefighters and seven service workers in the company.
Thomas noted that the current firehouse simply does not have enough room in it for the firefighters and all of the equipment necessary to carry out their work. The air conditioner is on its last legs, and the roof leaks, he added.
Parking is a persistent issue for the city’s firefighters as well, Thomas pointed out. Station No. 1 relies on on-street parking spaces, which are often scarce when volunteer firefighters arrive at the firehouse in response to a call.
With the station only half a block from a busy midtown intersection, not only does traffic tend to back up down Foster Street, blocking the firetruck bay, the intersection itself is at times difficult to clear to allow the truck through, costing precious seconds when the Lewisburg Fire Department is dispatched.
“It would be nice not to have to fight the traffic light,” Thomas said.
The new site the city is seeking to secure is a short distance north of the downtown business district. Access to the site is roughly across U.S. 219 from the Lewisburg Walmart complex.
Barnette Development, which is poised to sell the land for the new fire station to the city, built the Cinema 8 multiplex theater along the back of Gateway Commons in 2015. At the time the theater was constructed, Barnette controlled 17.24 acres at Gateway.
Before the land pact is finalized, the city will commission geotechnical engineering studies (core drilling) in order to confirm the property is suitable for its intended use.
Thomas said the money accumulated by the city over the past nine years in a special account earmarked for a new fire station will be sufficient to pay not only for the land, but also for the engineering studies and architectural design work for the structure.
Lewisburg’s 2020-21 budget calls for an additional $200,000 to be moved into that special account.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com