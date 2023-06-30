The Lewisburg Historic Landmarks Commission will meet on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. in Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg.
Agenda:
1. Call to order
2. Approval of minutes, June 12, 2023
3. Jennifer Hamilton, 413 Randolph Street, new hanging sign and door sign, new awning & lights and replace vinyl shutters with wood shutters to match the existing wood color.
4. Mike Tremann, 1621 Washington Street East, replace the existing shed with a 12×24 side lofted shed that will have a Burnished Slate metal roof with a Snow Bound trim.
5. Virginia Land Co., 900 Washington Street West, cedar ship lap siding (painted the same color as the rest of the building), add faux brick veneer to cover the cinderblock foundation.
6. Jessica Chestnut-Hall, 1599 Washington Street East, detached garage structure, changed siding and roofing to a metal roof, wood trim and hardy plank siding.
7. Colin Rose, 730 Jefferson Street South, design approval for a garage addition, porch, and Hardiplank siding.
8. Adjournment
The next Historic Landmark Commission meeting will be Monday, Aug. 14, with a deadline of Tuesday, July 25.
