A fundraising event for the Heroes 4 Higher program, part of the nonprofit H4H Foundation Inc., will be conducted at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center at WVSOM in Lewisburg from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The organization benefiting from the fundraiser works to “empower kids to be heroes,” according to event coordinator Shannon L. Morris. Children’s Home Society of West Virginia is partnering with H4H in this endeavor.
Billed as a “superhero Christmas party,” Saturday’s event will include family-friendly beverages and hot and cold appetizers, donated by Dream Makers Catering. Each adult ticket holder will be entered in a raffle, and participation in a silent auction will also be part of the festivities.
Games for children, along with one free signed Batman and Wonder Woman poster for each family, are included in the ticket price. Attendees are invited to bring a camera for a family photo with the Batmobile.
Tickets for children under the age of 3 are $10 each; all others pay $20 for a ticket. Those planning to attend are asked to reserve their tickets in advance by calling the Children’s Home Society shelter in Rupert at 304-940-0085 and asking for Davina Agee or Jennifer Sams.
Morris, who is Rupert’s chief of police, is responsible for bringing the Heroes 4 Higher program into the Greenbrier Valley. Representatives from the nonprofit have given inspirational talks to schoolchildren in Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties this year and are spending this week doing the same in Fayette County, according to Morris.
H4H also is involved in crisis response — helping children cope following a natural disaster or school shooting — and provides “hope injection” rides in the Batmobile for seriously ill children as part of its Hope-4-Healing program, Morris said.
Tina Alvey