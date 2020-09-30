lewisburg — The health of Lewisburg’s Fire Department got a boost this month, as city council approved expenditures for firefighter physicals and personal protective equipment.
Planned physicals had been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, Fire Chief Joseph Thomas explained, as he requested council to pay for the examinations.
The cost of the exam for each man is $666 and for each woman $667, Thomas said. If every member of the department were to receive a physical, the tab would total almost $31,000, but that is not expected, he said, estimating it’s more likely the expenditure will be in the $20,000 range, a figure that is in the budget.
Council unanimously approved footing the bill.
Thomas also reported that the Fire Department had received a $5,500 grant for respirators but no money toward the masks to go with them. Council authorized spending $10,740 for the masks; that amount is reimbursable from CARES Act funding the city has received.
Council also approved Thomas’ request that two inactive members of the department — Adam Nelson and Mike Kelley — be placed back into active status and that the membership application of Glen Grimmett be accepted.
Thomas reported that 18 Lewisburg FD members attended a 20-hour Firemanship Weekend training class. Hosted by LFD, the class covered smoke and fire behavior, forcible entry and size-up and command.
The department responded to 84 emergency calls in August, according to the chief’s written report. Included in that total were 11 motor vehicle accidents, 40 medical calls, 17 automatic fire alarms and eight public service calls.
l l l
Police Chief Chris Teubert’s report for August showed 216 calls answered, a figure that included 186 traffic stops, 25 arrests and four vehicle crashes.
The Lewisburg PD also received a $2,000 donation from “a citizen,” Teubert told council.
Email: talvey@