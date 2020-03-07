The Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Locker invites the community to a fundraiser at Hill and Holler restaurant in Lewisburg from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers promise a fun event featuring a silent auction, and music provided by Jim Morgan, Jeanne Hoffman, Eddie Johns, Jim Snyder, Dan Freeman and Seldom Free.
Cost of admission is either a financial contribution or a food donation. Welcome donations include canned fruit, juice or meat, and food items such as pasta, syrup or jelly. Paper goods, hygiene products and cleaning supplies will also be accepted.
Hill and Holler is on Jefferson Street (U.S. 219), just north of the center of town in the Montwell Commons complex.
There are nine food pantries currently operating in Greenbrier County, helping families, seniors on fixed incomes, disabled individuals, veterans, homeless people and disaster victims, as the need arises.
Serving folks in Lewisburg, Fairlea and Caldwell who meet income guidelines, the Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Locker is headquartered in Old Stone Presbyterian Church.
On the third Saturday of each month, volunteers from nine participating local churches distribute food to approximately 150 residents of Lewisburg Manor, Tabor Towers and Morgan Manor. In addition, somewhere between 60 and 75 families or individuals pick up groceries at the church.
In calendar year 2019, the food locker served 2,238 families, comprising 3,889 people, and distributed 3,480 bags of groceries.
The faith-based organization obtains food provided at no cost by the USDA from Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, and purchases a variety of frozen meats at a reduced price from such retailer grocers as Walmart and Kroger. Supplementing those items, purchases are made at Cornerstone IGA, and foodstuffs donated by groups, individuals, businesses and local churches are added to the bags.
While the consortium of churches is the backbone of this nonprofit endeavor, the food locker also relies on the generosity of the community. Events such as Sunday afternoon’s fundraiser offer an opportunity for community members to show their support for the fight against hunger.