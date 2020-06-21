The Lewisburg (Fairlea) office of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin taking appointments Monday for driver’s license knowledge testing, new title/license plate vehicle transactions and driver’s license and identification card transactions.
Appointments may be scheduled online at dmv.wv.gov. Those who do not have internet access may call 304-558-3938 to set up an appointment.
According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, many transactions other than the ones named can be done online, through the mail or at a DMV kiosk.
“We are using our appointment scheduler for transactions that cannot be done anywhere but in a regional office,” he said.
— Tina Alvey