LEWISBURG — Concerned about the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on revenue, Lewisburg City Council has decided to award city employees only half of a planned cost of living adjustment (COLA).
During budget talks earlier this year, officials had proposed a 70-cent per hour bump in pay, according to interim city manager Misty Hill. Alternatives also on the table were increases of 15 cents and 35 cents or a one-time $500 lump sum, she said.
But with West Virginia’s virus rates among the country’s highest, Hill said opinions on the pay raise had moderated.
Expressing a preference for a 35-cent raise — the figure that ultimately prevailed — Council member Mark Etten noted that a COLA is usually linked to inflation, saying Lewisburg’s revenue over the past several months “is flat at best.”
The carryover in revenue from last year into the current fiscal year was only $133,000, according to city treasurer Susan Honaker.
Council member Joshua Edwards pointed out that the tab for a 35-cent COLA for all employees would take an estimated $60,000 — nearly half of that carryover.
The 35-cent COLA will take effect on Oct. 1. Council is expected to revisit the issue in six months.
With that financial quandary resolved, Honaker reminded council that revenue flow has been flat for several years and that soon the city will have bond payments for the new $8 million firehouse that will be constructed on the edge of Gateway Commons north of the downtown business district.
Honaker further reported that the city’s water fund is absorbing a $20,000 impact from the loss of this year’s State Fair of West Virginia, which is a major customer of Lewisburg’s regional water system. She added, however, that with a rate increase that went into effect in February, the Water Department is still in the black.
Not faring as well are two grant funds the city established in recent years. Honaker and Hill cautioned that loss of revenue could mean that Arts & Humanities and Video Lottery grants will be sharply curtailed during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Council postponed taking action on a request from the Public Works Department for 50-cent raises linked to new certifications earned by employees. The consensus was that a formal pay schedule that includes specific raises for certifications held by any employee needs to be created first.
Council also agreed with Hill and Mayor Beverly White that the city should not participate in a program established by executive order of President Donald J. Trump to allow delaying collection of Social Security taxes (FICA) from employee wages in the fourth quarter of 2020. Presumably, those taxes would be recouped by doubling the FICA withholdings from worker paychecks in the first quarter of 2021.
Hill said the federal government has offered no guidelines for the program, raising concerns about such issues as how the back payments would be handled if an employee were to quit work at the first of the year.
Council member Edwards voiced his opposition to participating in the delayed collection.
“I think we’re just setting people up for problems,” he said.
Edwards, who is an attorney, said in addition to the concerns raised by Hill, he also is concerned that moving those payments from one calendar year to another could disrupt future calculations of a worker’s Social Security benefit amount.
