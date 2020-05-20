Lewisburg’s first — and, thus far, only — city manager has tendered her resignation, effective June 5.
“I’m leaving on a good note, but it’s a little bittersweet,” Jacy Faulkner told The Register-Herald in a telephone interview Wednesday.
As she prepares to relocate, Faulkner said she regrets the timing (in the midst of a pandemic), but feels Lewisburg is well-prepared to weather the challenges ahead.
Originally hired in August 2018 with the title of administrator/manager-in-training, Faulkner was appointed city manager the following year upon the retirement of John Manchester, who had served the city as both administrator and mayor.
During her final city council meeting Tuesday evening, Faulkner thanked the elected officials for their support during her tenure.
At that meeting, Mayor Beverly White appointed assistant city manager Misty Hill to the position of interim city manager, pending a decision on how to proceed in choosing Faulkner’s permanent replacement.
Faulkner said she strongly supports Hill’s appointment.
“We work very, very closely together,” Faulkner said, noting that putting Hill in the interim position ensures continuity in the city’s management.
Although she will no longer be under contract after the 5th, Faulkner assured Hill and the mayor that she will always be available to answer questions and help out in any possible way.
“I’m leaving on my own terms, great terms, and I’m proud of what we’ve done here,” Faulkner said.
She praised the dedication of city officials and employees, saying, “They’re going to do great.”
The Texas native also expressed affection for Lewisburg.
“It’s such a wonderful city,” she said. “I’m glad to have been a part of it for a short time.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com