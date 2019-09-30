LEWISBURG — In a surprise move, just three months after taking office, City Councilman Edward Johns tendered his resignation at a special meeting Monday evening.
In his three-page resignation letter, Johns said that he and certain officials have a “significant misunderstanding” over the city’s form of government and the proper role of city council.
Stating that he had campaigned on the form of government specified in Lewisburg’s newly amended city charter, Johns wrote, “I saw it as an opportunity to play a role in preparing the City of Lewisburg to face the challenges that surely lie ahead.”
But, he said, Mayor Beverly White had informed him in July when the new government was sworn into office that there would be “no change” from the approach taken by the previous administration.
“Now we have reached a point where the Mayor, City Manager and key staff (have) indicated both verbally and by their actions, over these past three months, that there, indeed, will be no change in the structure of Government,” Johns wrote.
He also cited a recent legal opinion rendered by City Attorney Tom White affirming that the mayor and council could choose to continue governing in the same manner previous administrations had, an opinion with which Johns expressed strong disagreement. Johns said the attorney demonstrated disrespect for council in rendering his opinion only to the mayor and manager and not to city council, as Lewisburg’s governing body. The legal opinion “weighed heavily” in his decision to resign, Johns said.
“This is not what I signed up for,” he told those assembled for Monday’s special session.
Johns’ resignation is effective Oct. 31.
Because the resignation was not on the agenda, council could not take a vote on whether to accept it.
•••
Before Johns tendered his letter, Mayor White read a two-page statement defending the city’s longstanding practices and promising their continuation. She said the way the city does business did not change July 1 when she took office as mayor and two new members of council (Johns and Sarah Elkins) were seated.
She said the amended city charter was put in place to formalize the existing structure of the government, not to radically change it.
“We continue to have support for this administration because of how we have conducted ourselves,” the mayor wrote, citing the city’s ongoing relationship with the West Virginia Municipal League and other agencies.
“People want to know that the city is still stable — and we are,” she said. “We are respected throughout this state and beyond for how we have conducted ourselves in the past. Expectations of respect should always be in the forefront.
“If anyone has an agenda to make the city fail because of a preconceived idea that the city is not being managed well, that agenda will hurt our citizens most of all. It will also hurt our employees and their livelihoods.”
•••
If Johns’ resignation is accepted, it will be up to Lewisburg’s governing body — city council and the mayor — to fill the vacancy.
The person who is appointed will serve until the 2021 municipal election, at which time the city’s voters will decide who will fill the remainder of Johns’ four-year term.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com