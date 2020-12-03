For youngsters who may not get the chance to talk with Santa Claus in person this year, there’s a magical mailbox in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.
Letters that are dropped in the slot of Santa’s Mailbox next to City Hall on Washington Street will receive a response from one of Santa’s official helpers, so don’t forget to include a return address.
The mailbox is part of “The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg,” an uncrowded seven-week holiday celebration that also includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a StoryWalk, a Christmas window contest, prizes and specials in downtown shops.
This event was created by the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association and is sponsored by City National Bank and Dinsmore Legal Services.
For further details, follow The Magic of Christmas on Facebook or call 888-702-1076.
Tina Alvey