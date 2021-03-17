Stuck in the starting gate since the beginning of the year, an amendment rewriting the Planned Unit Development section of Lewisburg’s zoning ordinance moved toward adoption with passage of a first reading Tuesday.
Planned Unit Developments contain a mixture of residential and commercial land uses, rather than sequestering them into separate zones as traditional zoning regulations dictate. At least one firm has expressed an interest in building out such a development in Lewisburg, prompting the city to rework that outdated section of the zoning code.
The action taken at Tuesday night’s regular monthly city council meeting marked the second time a first reading of the proposed ordinance amendment gained approval and the third time that a first reading of the measure had appeared on a council agenda.
The initial first reading, in January, was approved but, instead of proceeding to a second and final reading in February — which would be the normal order of business — city officials were advised by legal counsel that changes made to the proposed amendment in January necessitated a do-over of the first reading. Once the February meeting convened, council discovered that a public hearing on the measure hadn’t been properly advertised, meaning the anticipated rerun of the first reading could not take place at that council session. And that pushed the redo of the first reading to Tuesday’s meeting.
Unless further issues arise, the amendment will come up for a second and final reading at council’s next regular meeting, on April 20.
It is possible that council will step away from the virtual ZOOM meeting format and convene in person at that April session, as City Hall is scheduled to reopen to the public on April 5.
