Alison Ibarra can usually be found behind the counter, greeting customers, assigning lanes and handing out shoes.
Or in the kitchen preparing a food order.
Or maybe in the back, trying to figure out why a ball return machine has suddenly decided it doesn’t want to return balls.
Or perhaps she’s floating about trying to get to one of those places, but has instead stopped to talk to and hug one of the many customers, turned family members, who visit Pinheads New River Gorge, the Oak Hill bowling center she opened with her husband José in 2015.
It’s a hectic schedule, often interrupted only by school pickups and drop-offs, but it’s one she’s happy to keep.
She stepped away for a few hours on Oct. 17, however. She even traded in her usual jeans and athletic wear for a blue dress and red heels as she traveled to the Clay Center in Charleston where she was named one of six recipients of Generation West Virginia’s Beacon Award.
The event honors 25-to-40-year-olds who look at existing challenges throughout the state and then act on ways to fix them.
Ibarra was excited about the award but says she felt “out of her element” on stage.
“Everybody’s all dressed up and I just felt pretty nervous,” she says.
But though she left work behind for the evening, her extended work family did not leave her, and when a few familiar faces popped up in the crowd to show their support, the nerves disappeared.
“I was out of my element and then we had a big group of our Special Olympic athletes from Fayette County come and it was instantly good.”
• • •
Ibarra never really intended to own a bowling center.
The 36-year-old Oak Hill native spent a lot of time at the former White Oak Lanes during her childhood and as a teenager, but that was more for fun.
“I grew up right by City Park and when I was in middle school, me and my neighbor would ride our bikes over here,” she says, pausing to laugh. “So there was this staff member, I can still picture him, and he would sit and play poker machines and smoke cigarettes and he would let Patrick and I clean up all the trash outside, sweep the gutters, sweep the approaches and bowl for free all day.
“And so we did.”
She continued to work — for actual money this time — in high school, though the avid golfer also worked at the nearby White Oak Country Club.
It was a future on the links — or at least working on them — not bowling, that Ibarra envisioned, as she traveled to Fayetteville, N.C., where she played golf at Methodist University. There she received degrees in business administration and marketing and professional golf management.
In Fayetteville she met her husband, José, who was serving with the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
Although her plan had initially been to travel for her job, it became clear that she would travel for his.
During José’s ninth deployment to Afghanistan, Alison, who was home with their two young daughters, decided to move back to Fayette County for the year before he returned and they headed to San Antonio, Texas, for his next stop.
She hadn’t been back to the place where she spent so much of her youth and was excited to take her daughters.
“I wanted to take them to the bowling alley and let them throw a ball down the lane,” she recalls. “But I talked to a friend and she said, ‘Don’t go! It’s in rough shape.’”
Not long after that, White Oak Lanes, which opened in 1962, closed its doors.
Although Ibarra said she was “heartbroken” to see her childhood hangout in such a state, her disappointment soon turned to a sense of “what if?”
José, she says, was having a difficult time with his deployment and was considering coming home for good.
So they began to think about ways to stay in West Virginia and how that would work financially.
During a conversation with her former boss at White Oak Lanes — the owner who leased the bowling alley to someone else for the four yeas that led to its rapid decline — the idea of buying the building was broached.
So she had a look.
“It was rough,” she says, laughing. “But nothing a demolition couldn’t fix.”
And José was on board.
While she came up with a business plan and financials, he came up with a name.
“That’s 100 percent José,” she says of the name Pinheads.
She says it’s the perfect name, too, and right on brand.
“We’re on the goofy side of fun,” she says, adding even the bowling pin logo with an Easter Island slant works. “Just goofy, let-your-guard-down fun. I can’t think of a better name."
But she’s not kidding when she says it took a demolition to transform 2013’s rundown White Oak Lanes into today’s Pinheads.
“There were bags rigged to the ceiling to catch water and draw it away from the lanes,” she says. “The doors were off the hinges. There was a 10-foot pile of scrap metal in the back. All of the pinsetters were trash.
“It was amazing to me that things went downhill so quickly.”
But much quicker than its decline was its rebirth.
“We had the place down to the studs,” she said. “It was unreal. All the ceiling, all the wiring, all the plumbing, a new HVAC. It all had to be redone.”
José was home by then so she wasn’t working alone.
And she was thoughtful with her planning and designs, researching the best time to get federal credits and rebates and making sure she knew when the current model LED lights went on clearance to make room for next year’s.
“We were able to cut down on the power bills majorly, too,” she says. “It was a lot of effort like that.”
But new lights, ceilings and plumbing don’t make a bowling alley.
The good news was the original pine and maple lanes, though in need of restoration, survived.
“Someone came in two years ago and analyzed them so we could see how much time we had to save up money before we need to buy synthetics and they said they’re some of the best original wood lanes they’ve seen in the country,” Ibarra says, adding the lanes have about eight years of life in them.
And they won’t be cheap to replace, as synthetics run in the neighborhood of $200,000.
Ibarra has a plan in place for that, though.
Much of what visitors to Pinheads see — and even things they don’t — are recycled from other bowling alleys.
For instance, if the tables where guests relax or have a bite or a beer look like bowling lanes, it’s because they once were.
“Me and my little brother, Joseph, went down to Kernersville, N.C., (to a closed bowling alley) and took the lanes up,” she says, with a knock on a high-top table. “We made these in the back parking lot.”
Things like pinsetters were also pulled from closed bowling alleys. When it’s time to replace the original lanes, that’s the same route she’ll travel. And then she’ll find a use for her lanes.
“I see some nice furniture in their future,” she says.
It was important for Ibarra to keep the renovation work local, as she used businesses from Fayette and Raleigh counties as much as she could.
“And it’s cool, because the person who was helping you at Fayco Lumber, now he’s in here with his family showing them what he did,” she says.
Keeping it local and helping those in the community is what it boils down to for Ibarra.
The community’s handiwork can even be found on the original chairs, as different groups, schools, individuals, churches and organizations took them home and painted them before Pinheads opened.
“You can come to your bowling alley and see your chair,” she says of the seating, some of which reflect Girl Scouts, libraries, Oak Hill Football and even “Nancy and Buzz West Virginia Bandstand 1958.” “It increases ownership in the community.”
• • •
Ibarra has led by example in terms of community ownership since Pinheads opened in 2015.
She says it was important for her and José to make a difference in improving the community, in an effort to provide a better life for current and future generations.
“I want to raise my kids here,” she says. “If there’s no community, there’s nowhere to raise my kids.”
And Pinheads itself has turned into a little community, attracting bowlers of all ages from not just Fayette County but surrounding counties as well.
Ibarra says that’s due to three things: bowling, the bar and restaurant, and the atmosphere.
“If you’re passing another bowling alley or 10 restaurants, we had to figure out why,” she says. “It’s quality of time.”
So they offer a variety of leagues. And not the average leagues, because Ibarra says most people don’t have time to commit to 36 weeks of bowling. So Pinheads offers 29-to-30-week leagues and a mix of six-week “Party Leagues.”
“We made them up,” she says, with a laugh of the league which boasts a scoring system based on the game Mario Kart. “It’s a whole lot of fun. I think it’s the social connection. They even have their own playlists.
“Bowling is the great equalizer,” she continues. “There are folks who are really good, and for those who are less competitive, we all tend to stink equally, or we just get lucky. Everybody has a chance.”
Jim McCartney, “like Paul, but without the money,” is a Pinheads regular, setting up shop at the bar, building outdoor patio furniture or participating in the “Lousy Bowler” party league.
“You know everybody who comes in here almost,” he says. “It’s just a great time. It’s like a family.”
The bar and restaurant keep things going when bowling slows down, as Ibarra says Pinheads’ 106-114 varieties of beer mean it offers more than any bowling center east of the Mississippi.
The specialty, of course, is local as it offers 18 West Virginia craft beers and even employs a “resident beer expert,” whose job it is to match the beer to the person.
“That’s our people,” Ibarra says of local brewers. “We’ve gotta lift them up.”
And customers often order one of Pinheads’ made-to-order menu items. Ibarra says wings or pizza and even the trademark-pending meat muffin are among the most popular.
“One of our patrons explained it best,” she says of the meat muffin, which she created when she had to find a use for extra pizza dough. “He said, ‘If Stromboli got with a calzone, they would create a meat muffin.’
“We’re going to get a shirt,” she added with a laugh.
As for the atmosphere, Ibarra says she tells all of her staff the same thing.
“People are why we exist,” she says. “I don’t care if it’s that smelly guy with holes in his shirt or somebody in a $10,000 suit. When they walk through the door, it’s the same. Every time. So when it comes to the community we serve, it’s anybody who needs us.
“We’re just happy to be here.”
• • •
But as Pinheads has found its footing, Ibarra has seen one area in particular where she believes she might offer the most help.
“We try our best to serve our teachers and our students,” she says.
Pinheads began offering an Education is Everything Incentive toward the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
Through the program, every nine weeks, each Fayette County child, K-12, at the discretion of the child's educator, who either maintains good grades or is trying hard to do better, can receive two free games and a shoe rental.
“So through the standards we set, a child who has F's just has to work to bring it up to D's and C's to meet the standards,” Ibarra says. “We want to incentivize the effort."
If all the cards are handed out and redeemed, that’s 5,000 cards every nine weeks.
“It’s a funky business model we have, but the need for stuff like this is so great, how can we not?” she asks.
And she also allows schools to bring busloads of students up for entire days at discounted rates with discounted food options.
Also in the works is an after-school program, which would bring at-risk students directly from Collins Middle School twice a week, where they would work with a paid tutor and volunteer National Honor Society tutors, and eat and bowl.
“So by the time they leave here at 5:30, they’re fed, they’ve gotten to socialize, they’ve stayed out of trouble and their homework is done,” Ibarra says of the program, which she says should be up and running by January.
She’s also working to educate her own staff, using funds available through the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America to provide college courses to those interested.
“I would love to get to the point where our staff can get degrees online,” she says. “That’s my end goal. To get to the point where if you work here, your brain is contributing to making this place more profitable and you have the option, if you want to be better, too.”
And she’s also looking at expansion, with four other locations in southern West Virginia with closed or struggling bowling alleys in mind.
“There’s these great gathering spots that communities have lost,” she says. “I love what we’ve done here and there’s a lot of places all over West Virginia with opportunities for stuff like this. Places where there’s a closed-down bowling center and you build it back, make it something that appeals to more people in the community, make it better and you give it back.”
• • •
Cousins Steven Bragg and Thomas Nutter bowled at Pinheads every Friday at 4 p.m. throughout the fall in preparation for December’s West Virginia Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament.
They, like members of many groups Pinheads supports, bowl at a discounted rate.
On Oct. 17, they put on their Special Olympics shirts and headed to Charleston to support Ibarra’s big night.
“We wanted to represent Alison,” Bragg says. “It’s awesome how they’ve been letting us come here and bowl. She’s been good to us.”
Nutter echoes, “She’s been doing an awesome job for Fayette County Special Olympics, like my cousin said. She’s a terrific and wonderful lady.”
“And a good leader,” Bragg adds.
Collins Middle School teacher Heather Lynch, whose 18-year-old son Caleb also participates in Special Olympics, sees Ibarra’s work on two fronts and shares Nutter and Bragg’s sentiments.
“This is really special,” she says. “She didn’t have to do this. She’s an incredible person. She’s just a precious soul.”
But Ibarra says she does have to do this.
“I can and so I will,” she says. “How can you not?”
