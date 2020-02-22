The Lenten fried or baked fish dinners will begin Friday, Feb. 28, in the Parker Community Center of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in downtown White Sulphur Springs and will continue March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday.
Sponsored by Alleghany Highlands Council 8689, Knights of Columbus, each meal includes a healthy serving of tilapia (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls and desserts galore, all served with a choice of iced tea, coffee, sodas and iced bottled water.
“We are pleased to announce the prices are the same as they have been for the past several years,” noted Perk Berry Jr., grand knight of the Council, which has members in Alleghany and Bath in Virginia and Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe and eastern Fayette counties in West Virginia.
Adult plates are $12; children 5-12, $6 (eat in or carry out); under 5, free, all you care to eat (eat in only) $15, and a family of one or two adults and their children under age 12, $25 (eat in only).
“With this year’s dinners, we are in our fourth decade of serving the fish dinners,” Berry said, noting volunteer culinary staff includes chefs from The Greenbrier and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. All other kitchen staff and wait staff are volunteers. Proceeds from the dinners go to community, youth, service and church projects in the six-county area.
One block south of U.S. 60 (Main Street) in White Sulphur Springs, Parker Community Center is behind the church.
For additional information concerning the dinners, contact the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.