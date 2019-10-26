There is a need for increased legislative support of Pine Haven Homeless Shelter in Beckley, which is now serving clients from Kanawha County, Republican Del. Brandon Steele believes.
"Everybody's agreed that we need to do something in Beckley," Steele said recently. "We're kind of a capital of southern West Virginia.
"We're not just taking in the homeless people of Raleigh County," he said. "We've got homeless of Wyoming, McDowell, Fayette, Summers and, from what we've heard, even Kanawha.
"I think there can be something that can be done on the state level," Steele said. "It would take a lot of legislators from outside of Raleigh County to observe the need and feel motivated to vote dollars in that direction, though."
Steele was one of several state lawmakers who attended the educational luncheon hosted by Raleigh County Community Action Association, the parent organization of Pine Haven.
At the Oct. 16 session, Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley reported that Pine Haven had served 464 clients since Jan. 1 and assisted 322 of those clients in finding transitional or permanent housing.
Referrals to the shelter come from school authorities.
Steele noted that the Pine Haven facility, located on the grounds of Jackie Withrow Hospital on South Eisenhower Drive, is antiquated.
"Something needs to be done for that facility," Steele said. "We're looking at a situation where they're getting ready to have to come up with a lot of money."
Steele noted that the Beckley event drew both Democrats and Republicans into a common goal of caring for the homeless and providing Head Start and transportation for Raleigh County.
"Probably the most shocking thing was the homeless numbers they serve," Steele added. "Hundreds and hundreds of people, and not just people from in the area, but people from out of the area."
Cantley provided additional data on housing in Raleigh County. Statistics from the RCCAA Housing Department, headed by Mary Kate Bostick, showed that from Jan. 19 to Sept. 19, Pine Haven housed 106 adults and 34 children.
Over the past three months, the Housing Department had found housing for 15 victims of domestic violence and had housed 31 victims of domestic violence since Sept. 19. The service served additional marginalized client populations, including those with mental disabilities (52), those with physical challenges (31) and those battling substance abuse disorder (29).
Legislators and other leaders, including Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick, saw photos of some of the former living conditions of Housing Department clients, including the exterior of a garage apartment with a partly burned roof and a living room with a falling ceiling, peeling plaster and flooring covered by debris.
In addition to Pine Haven, lawmakers and local leaders had an opportunity to learn more about other RCCAA programs, including Head Start and the RCCAA transportation program.
"The main thing we wanted to do is build relationships with our legislators and educate them on what we did," Cantley reported.
Mary Chips, director of the West Virginia Community Action Providers' Association, noted there are more than 1,000 community action agencies nationwide, with 16 in West Virginia.
The agencies are funded primarily by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) from the federal Office of Community Services.
The West Virginia Department of Commerce WV Development Office disburses the grants in the state.