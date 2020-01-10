Gov. Jim Justice issued an Executive Order Thursday, establishing the West Virginia Narcotics Intelligence Unit under the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety’s Intelligence Fusion Center.
The order will create a law enforcement unit to use data analytics, forensic accounting, and support to every West Virginia law enforcement agency to crack down on drug trafficking activity.
Gov. Justice announced the creation of the Intelligence Unit to West Virginia legislators at his State of the State Address Wednesday night.
“I am ordering Secretary Jeff Sandy to form a new unit called a Narcotics Intelligence Unit – a new unit at the Fusion Center – it will be a strike force,” Gov. Justice said during his speech before both houses of the Legislature. “I’m going to ask you for $1.9 million and I’m going to ask you to give us that to stop this terrible effort.”
The Intelligence Unit will assist West Virginia task forces and law enforcement agencies in the administration of criminal justice, including assisting in the detection, apprehension, detention, prosecution, and adjudication of accused persons or criminal offenders.
The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services (WVDSCS) laid out its legislative agenda Thursday; an increase in reimbursement funding for necessary services like meal delivery and in-home care.
“West Virginia seniors have been virtually ignored for over 10 years, receiving only $1.05 increase in reimbursement funding,” says Bill Carpenter, WVDSCS President. “Aging care providers are struggling and the need for nutritious meals and in-home care services continues to grow.
Last year, the West Virginia Legislature increased reimbursement funding by $1.05 per senior; the first increase in 10 years, bringing the total amount of meal reimbursement per senior to $6.80, far below the national average of $8.84. WVDCS is asking the Legislature for an increase of $14.60 per senior. Carpenter says it’s not too much to ask for our loved ones.