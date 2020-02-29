charleston — A move to change the frequency of West Virginia vehicle inspections from yearly to every other year was narrowly defeated in the House on Wednesday by a vote of 51-48.
Del. Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer County, co-sponsored the bill, which was also supported by fellow 27th District Republican Dels. John Shott and Dr. Joe Ellington.
“I am very disappointed this bill failed in the House,” Porterfield said, adding that the bill would have been the first step in removing the requirement for the stickers completely after the initial purchase of the car. “Hopefully, we will get it through next year.”
Porterfield said the inspections should end for several reasons.
“The main reason is our garages are not making any money on them,” he said. “It also puts some people that have ill intent” in a position to say work is required to obtain a sticker that is not really necessary, “like a brake job.”
Porterfield said it’s also a “huge inconvenience for people to get them done.”
Several who opposed the bill made the argument that it’s a safety issue, he said, “but it’s not. According to the numbers, it’s not proven, there is no evidence out there.”
Porterfield was referring to studies done in states that have ended inspection programs.
Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, South Carolina and South Dakota require no inspections. Michigan and Mississippi also generally don’t require inspections, except for in some extremely specific scenarios. Other states exempt many vehicles, usually newer models, hybrids or electric vehicles. The inspection periods are often every two years and in some states only apply to certain areas of the state.
According to the American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research, when researchers dig into the data, “hey consistently fail to find any significant reduction in motor vehicle injuries or fatalities in states that have mandatory inspections. In 2015, the Government Accountability Office, Congress’ nonpartisan watchdog, found that the existing research “has generally been unable to establish any causal relationship” between inspection requirements and crash rates.
The U.S. Department of Transportation said the vast majority of crashes, 94 percent, are caused by driver error.
Porterfield said the West Virginia State Police collect the cost of the sticker, $3, out of the basic $14 cost of an inspection, but they would lose no money if the inspections end.
“We will make them whole,” he said.