The Lewisburg Public Works Department will be under new management when the 2021-22 fiscal year begins on July 1.
City council endorsed the appointment of Edward “Tony” Legg as the public works director in training at Tuesday’s regular meeting. After a 10-week transitional period, Legg will take the reins when current director Roger Pence steps down.
A city employee since 2005, Legg is presently the streets/parks foreman.
“Tony knows a lot about the city,” city manager Misty Hill said after the meeting, noting that Legg has worked in just about every branch of Lewisburg’s Public Works Department. “He has worked on many projects.”
Of the departing Pence, Hill said, “He’s very professional and has been a very good employee.”
Pence had privately submitted his resignation/retirement notice sometime earlier, Council member Mark Etten announced following a 32-minute executive session during which Legg’s appointment was discussed.
Mayor Beverly White said she is saddened that Pence decided to retire.
“We wish him well,” White said, adding with a laugh, “Now, he just wants to go camping.”
Pence was hired as the city’s public works director in September of 2015.
•••
In his monthly report to city council, Pence advised that several major mainline water system repairs had been completed, which cumulatively should result in a noticeable reduction in the system’s leakage rate. Repairs were made to a 6-inch line in Rolling Hills and 8-inch and 4-inch lines in the Underwood Estates area, he said.
Council approved Pence’s recommendation to accept a $8,600 bid from Lowe’s to provide a generator for the streets/parks building and a $69,000 bid from All Construction for a new metal building for the water distribution operation. Pence noted that it would take around six months to manufacture the building, allowing plenty of time to separately bid out site prep and assembly costs associated with the project.
In addition, council approved payments of $56,000 and $145,000 in connection with the U.S. 219 North sidewalk project and a $9,000 payment to Chapman Technical Group for a hydrology and hydraulics study for the proposed new raw water intake. White said it appears that study will be the final step necessary to move forward with the long-postponed upgrade of the city-owned regional water treatment plant.
Council also approved funding nearly a dozen improvements for Hollowell Park with CARES Act money, including lighting for the skate park, walking track and batting cages; winterization of bathrooms; and construction of ball field dugouts and player benches.
