Legacy Church will host a free community event — "It's Time for Us to Do Something" — Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, which will be held outside the School of Harmony Complex in Beaver, will include a free rummage sale with clothing, toys, household items, etc.; free boxes of food with ID; games for kids; free popcorn; face painting; community resource information booths; a hot dog sale; and more.
All community members are welcome to attend. For more information, call Barbie Wilburn at 304-228-8616.
— Wendy Holdren