Raleigh County Circuit Judge Robert Burnside has denied a petition from a man who was convicted in January 2008 of murdering 29-year-old Beckley Police Department Cpl. Chuck Smith.
Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick had sentenced Thomas Leftwich, now 37, to life without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the Aug. 29, 2006, shooting death of Beckley Police Detective Cpl. Chuck Smith.
A jury convicted Leftwich of first-degree murder, use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony. In finding Leftwich guilty of murder, the jury did not recommend mercy.
Leftwich appealed the conviction, but the appeal was refused by Raleigh Circuit Court in June 2009.
In January 2010, Leftwich represented himself and filed the petition for writ of habeas corpus, a court order demanding that a public official (such as a warden) deliver an imprisoned individual to the court and show a valid reason for that person's detention.
He was later represented by attorney Todd Houck.
Houck filed an amended petition in March 2013, asserting that Leftwich's grounds for relief included consecutive sentences, coerced confessions, ineffective counsel, defects in the indictment, constitutional errors in evidentiary findings, instructions to the jury, claims of prejudicial statements by the prosecutor, excessive sentence and challenges to the jury composition.
Burnside found that none of the claims had merit.
Smith became the first Beckley police officer to die in the line of duty since David Lilly was shot and killed by Ronald Williams in May 1975. Smith is honored on a memorial statue at the new Beckley Police Department, which was dedicated in June.
In a statement he made to police in 2006, Leftwich said he shot Smith with a .357 revolver during a crack cocaine deal around 4:30 a.m., then ran from the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Smith was working undercover when he was murdered. In order to not blow his cover, he had not been wearing a bulletproof vest at the time Leftwich shot him.
Leftwich apologized in April 2008 to everyone affected by Smith’s death, telling the judge he did not set out to intentionally kill the officer.
“I’m very sorry for the family — for their loss,” he said. “I am sorry for my family for putting them through this, and if there was anything I could do or make it different, I would. But I can’t change the past, so I’m sorry for everything.”
A co-defendant, Michael Martin, was sentenced to life without parole in January 2008. At his arraignment in 2006, Martin adamantly denied that he had shot a police officer.
Cpl. Smith received three or four gunshot wounds to his torso during the drug deal arranged by Martin at the old Tink House on South Fayette Street, according to court documents.
Leftwich, then 24, of South Fayette Street, and Martin, then 41, of Sour Street, were charged with first-degree murder.
Smith, who grew up in the Sophia area and had a 2-year-old daughter, was a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the Beckley Police Department. He had spent roughly half of that time with the department’s drug unit.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith was working undercover when he arranged with Martin to buy crack cocaine. Martin called Leftwich to set up the deal.
Martin rode with Smith to the corner of South Fayette and Willow Lane, where the two got out of the car and spoke with Leftwich. When Leftwich asked who had the money to pay him, Martin told him Smith did, according to the complaint written by Senior Trooper R.A. Daniel.
Martin told police in his statement that he then saw Leftwich “reach something” to Smith, at which time Smith showed Leftwich his police badge. That’s when Martin ran, and as he did, he heard three gunshots, according to the complaint.
Investigating officers from the State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department interviewed several people and, after questioning them, released all but Martin and Leftwich.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, who had prosecuted Leftwich, said on Friday said she agreed with Burnside's decision.