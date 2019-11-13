Lee Street Studios in Lewisburg is hosting a Holiday Artists Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, until Dec. 21.
Each Saturday will showcase a featured artist demonstration and giveaway, along with warm apple cider and cookies.
Lee Street Studios is a community of artists working in the historic former Lewisburg High School building at 232 Lee St. North.
In addition to the market, Lee Street Studios will also host a pop-up shop in the former Old Hardware Gallery building across from City Hall in downtown Lewisburg during the town’s two-day Holiday Festival. The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Tina Alvey