Lecture series focused on Katherine Johnson

charleston — More than 400 students from Huntington Middle School attended the first installment of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs’ Black History Month Lecture Series reently in a presentation given at the State Culture Center in Charleston.
The event centered around the life story of prominent NASA mathematician and White Sulpur Springs native Katherine Johnson.
Fredrick Hightower, creator of the Katherine Johnson statue on display at the West Virginia State University Campus, delivered the the keynote presentation.
“It is so encouraging to see how excited these students are about history, especially black history,” HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson said.
“West Virginia has a rich African American heritage and it is so important that we share that story with younger generations.” Upson added.
In addition to the lecture, the Martin Luther King, Jr. State Holiday Commission gifted the school three books about Katherine Johnson titled, “Reaching for the Moon.”
Students attending the event also toured the Governor’s Mansion, the Culture Center and the Capitol.