Shady Spring Middle School students learned hands-on life lessons Friday during State Treasurer John Perdue’s “Get a Life” program based on financial education.
The event, correlated between the State Treasurer’s Office and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, offers eighth-grade students the opportunity to see life from two different perspectives — one from the view of someone who didn’t pursue education or technical training after high school, and one from the view of someone who did.
Jim Prater, a field representative for Perdue, said students from private and public schools in all 55 counties have the opportunity to participate in the program, and he believes learning more about financial education truly helps students in the long run.
“Some students don’t realize or understand their parents’ reasoning when they have to budget,” Prater explained. “Maybe the student wants a new four-wheeler or something like that, and their parent tells them no because they can’t afford it that month. Typically, the student doesn’t understand why, but with this event, they tend to get a better understanding.”
First, students receive a card with a job that would require no additional formal education after high school with, like a concrete finisher or animal trainer. The card explained the type of life they had, whether they were married, had children, etc., and they would then have to go through life experiences, such as buying a home or car, or buying groceries.
Most students noticed they would go into debt trying to make life work.
During the second round, when they received a job after furthering their education, they noticed their budget was higher, and life wasn’t so difficult.
Life would get a little more difficult when someone dressed as the Grim Reaper would walk around handing students “cards of doom” giving them a surprise purchase they’d have to add to their expenses for that month, like a flat tire or an emergency medical bill.
Joe Guffy, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s information coordinator, said not only is the event good for students, it brings local business representatives together and gives them the opportunity to be involved with students.
The event is all run by volunteers, Guffy said, whom the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce provides.
“It’s a really great event for the students. They’re so surprised how much easier their budget is to deal with during the second round, after they have a job that requires further education or technical training,” Guffy said.
Beckley City Councilwoman at-large Sherrie Hunter was one of several volunteers present at Friday’s event at Shady Middle School. She said the program allows for real-life practice, something students at the middle school age really need.
“I hope this teaches them to live within their means,” said Hunter, who was assisting students with buying their first home. “This allows them to know what they can and cannot afford and shows them what they need to do to achieve the goals they want to achieve.
“It’s just a really incredible lesson.”
Eighth-grader Abigail Fitzwater had not quite made it to her job with required further education just yet. However, her first job was an animal trainer, with a skimpy monthly salary.
“Well, first, I’m really surprised. I didn’t realize how much money everything costs,” Abigail said. “This really just gives us an idea what kind of things we are going to need to prepare for when we get older.”
The cost of groceries was quite surprising, Abigail said, but now she is more sure that she wants to attend college.
“One day I hope to be a physician’s assistant,” she said. “I really liked this event, and it was a different take on learning.”
Perdue said with programs like the Get a Life activity, he believes students in West Virginia will be better prepared to live and succeed in the real world.
“As the state treasurer of West Virginia, I believe it is my duty to help schools provide meaningful financial education,” Perdue said.
The Get a Life program has taken place at several middle schools in Raleigh County so far, and more will get the chance to take part before the year is finished, including schools in counties all across the state.
