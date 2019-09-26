A four-week basic computer class is planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville beginning Monday, Oct. 7. T
The Monday evening class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m, and will provide basic information on how to use a computer, secure files, use the Internet and set up an email account.
Tuition for the class is $75, and registration is required by Monday, Sept. 30.
To register for the class, visit newriver.edu/workforce-education-form/ or contact Workforce Education Program Specialist Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
— Jordan Nelson