Leap day baby celebrates "11th" birthday

Holly Crookshanks, an Army veteran who has worked as an administrative official at the Beckley VA Medical Center for 10 years, is celebrating her 11th birthday today — well, her 11th “official” birthday, that is.
Crookshanks, who was born in Greenbrier County but has lived in Beckley for nearly 20 years, was born 44 years ago on Leap Day (Feb. 29, 1976). Since a leap year occurs only once every four years, she has only been able to celebrate her birthday on the actual day of her birth a handful of times.
So, what is a leap day?
One earth year “technically” consists of 365.25 days, but calendars are ill-equipped to handle fractions of a day and therefore do not recognize them. This means that each of the three years that precede the leap year is shorted one-fourth of a day. The fourth year (leap year) contains one full extra day, which accounts for the lost time and keeps calendars lined up with the Earth’s revolutions around the Sun.
Without a leap day, in 100 years, calendars would be off by approximately 24 days.
According to Crookshanks, statistically speaking, the odds of being born on a leap day are 1 in 1,461 (0.07 percent).
With a total population of 327.2 million as of 2018, only 200,000 people in the United States were born on leap day and worldwide, only 4.8 million out of nearly 8 billion people can claim Feb. 29 as their birthday.
In her 44 years, Crookshanks has only ever met one other “leapling” — a boy she went to school with, who happened to be born on the same day in the same hospital as she was.
Growing up, on years that weren’t a leap year, Crookshanks recalls celebrating her birthday with her dad, who was born on Feb. 28.
“Sharing that time with my dad was awesome. My mom used to put both our names on the cake, and it was just always so special. Even though I didn’t have my own day, he shared his with me.”
When she was 16 years old celebrating her “fourth” birthday, Crookshanks’ dad told her that she wasn’t allowed to get her driver’s license until she was 16 in leap years.
“That is 64 years old!” Crookshanks exclaimed.
As she grew older, on nonleap years, Crookshanks deemed the last week of February her “birth week” and began celebrating all week long.
“I had no rhyme or reason to do it other than I could do whatever I wanted because I was born on leap day,” Crookshanks said, laughing. She added that, in the past, people would get her one present for each day of her “birth week.”
Instead of being upset that her birthday occurs four times less than the average 44-year-old, Crookshanks says that her situation makes her stand out.
“It makes me unique and it is something to talk about. Everyone has a birthday except me.”
She said while she thinks being a leap day baby is a “neat thing,” it is sometimes difficult for younger children to understand the concept of a leap year.
“I am raising my 12-year-old nephew and it is really hard for him to grasp that my birthday only comes every four years. He likes to joke and say he’s a year older than me.”
Together with the other “leapsters” of the nation, Crookshanks became a certified lifetime member of The Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies and is also certified with the society through Facebook.
The Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies was founded in 1997 and strives to promote awareness for leap year day, as well as have the largest collection of leap day knowledge on the internet.
Currently, the honor society has approximately 10,000 members.
This year, Crookshanks plans to celebrate her birthday with dinner at The Char in Beckley, followed by a get-together with friends and family.
There, Crookshanks will reveal her birthday cake which in purple icing reads, “Happy 11th Birthday, Holly.”