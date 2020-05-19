Development of an industrial park that will launch the aerospace industry in Raleigh County is in its first stages, Raleigh County Memorial Airport manager Tom Cochran confirmed Tuesday.
Cochran is seeking a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to secure funds that will, ultimately, build a $7 million site-ready facility on 67 acres at the airport, possibly this year.
EDA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce, provides grants and technical assistance to economically distressed communities to promote development.
American-Electric Power (AEP) and its aerospace consulting firm, Tucson & Roberts, offered the airport and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) "AeroReady" certification in October.
The designation certifies that labor, development sites, customization of labor training and infrastructure are in place to support the aerospace industry, NRGRDA Executive Director Joe Brouse said in October.
"It's a piece of the AeroReady certification that we received back, of doing site-ready recommendations that came from this certification," explained Cochran. "One of the main ingredients of this whole thing is to have a site that is ready.
"Being ready, meaning it has roads, it has utilities, and it's level."
Since October, Cochran and community partners have been cautiously moving forward to market and develop the project on the West Side of the airport runway and to secure funds.
"We're in the due diligence phase of the process," added Joe Brouse of NRGRDA. "It's a very necessary part of the application for funding.
"We're following all the steps to get funded, to make the project happen."
Federal funds built the existing industrial park that is on the site, Cochran reported.
"We're trying to secure the funding to develop that land for future business opportunities," said Cochran. "By seeking federal money, which we got several years ago to build the existing park that is out there now, we're trying to duplicate in some fashion to get the funding to do what we feel like is an opportunity for our future."
Airport and NRGRDA officials have placed a required legal advertisement, which notifies the public of the plan to seek EDA funds.
"It will be to do future development of the land and extending utilities and things of that nature, to make the land more site-ready and more developable and more marketable to future businesses that may want to develop there," he said.
Due to COVID-19 response, which has shuttered some government offices, Cochran said the time frame for the funding disbursement was unclear on Tuesday.
Brouse said that local officials are seeking funds from additional sources.
"We've got multiple sources of funding that we're looking at," he reported.