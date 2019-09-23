West Virginia lawmakers on Monday discussed potential legislation to expand the ways in which people can be involuntarily committed for mental illness or addiction.
During interim meetings, Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R- Cabell, said he’s been working on a version of Casey’s Law, a Kentucky law that allows family members or friends to petition courts to order treatment of people with substance use disorder.
Lisa Tackett, director of the Division of Court Services at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, told Rohrbach that current law only allows people with addiction problems to be involuntarily held until they are detoxed.
"And quite frankly, if you detox them and you send them out, we are in essence probably signing their death certificate,” she said, "because they will go back out, we’ve taken all the drugs out of their body and now they’re going to go back and use the amount they were using prior to coming in, and more likely than not, they will overdose and die.”
During the meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability Monday afternoon, lawmakers also revisited a bill that would let hospitals involuntarily hold for two days patients who are addicted or mentally ill and believed to be a harm to themselves or others.
Senate Bill 574, sponsored by Senator Mike Maroney, R- Marshall, passed the Senate during the 2019 legislative session, but failed in the House of Delegates.
According to the bill, doctors would be able to order the patient’s involuntary commitment at a hospital for up two days if no magistrate, mental hygiene commissioner or judge was available.
Brandon Hatfield, lawyer for the West Virginia Hospital Association, has told lawmakers that hospitals are having trouble getting ahold of magistrates, mental hygiene commissioners and judges, usually late at night or on weekends, when they believe people pose a threat to themselves or others. Mental hygiene commissioners are currently appointed by judges and trained by the Supreme Court of Appeals, according to state code.
Dr. Owen Lander, medical director of the emergency department at West Virginia University Hospitals, told lawmakers that he had moral and ethical concerns, as a doctor, with letting patients leave whom healthcare workers believe are homicidal or suicidal.
He said that he would keep a delirious elderly person with a urinary tract infection and fever who wanted to get home to their cat. He also said he would keep a drunk person.
"I don’t let that person leave either, because for them to walk out of my emergency department and into traffic is a moral burden that I’m not going to bear,” he said.
Eli Baumwell, policy director for the ACLU of West Virginia, said he had a due process concern.
“We hear complaints about the current system being abused as is,” he said. "There's also a practical concern, people may be less willing to seek medical treatment if hospitals expand their power to hold them involuntarily."
Current law states law enforcement can hold people in a "safe" area for up to 24 hours without a hearing.