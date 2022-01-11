Legislators passed a big package of economic incentives just ahead of an investment announcement by Gov. Jim Justice. Most lawmakers concluded the incentives will pay off, but many expressed concern about trade-offs or about how quickly the relatively complicated package was considered.
“I have not been given a reason that, I think, makes sense about why this has to be rammed through so quickly. Our duty to do due diligence is especially important because of the enormity of this investment,” said Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/01/11/lawmakers-pass-incentives-to-pave-way-for-big-manufacturing-announcement/