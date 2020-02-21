Lawmakers honor Susman

West Virginia legislators on Thursday passed a bipartisan resolution to memorialize the late Raleigh County lawmaker, financier, humanitarian and journalist Sally Susman.
Susman, who died in Charleston on Dec. 23, served in the House of Delegates for the 27th District of Raleigh and Summers counties from 1999 to 2006 and in 2009 and 2010. She also served two terms on the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh; Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh; Del. Jeff Pack, R-Raleigh; and Del. Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, introduced the bill on Thursday to memorialize Susman, who is recognized in the resolution as a "proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, journalist, public servant and West Virginian."
The memorial recognizes Susman's achievements as publisher and editor of the Mullens Advocate in Mullens and the Gulf Times in Sophia, director of Bank of Mount Hope and Raleigh County National Bank, a member of the Advisory Board for the West Virginia University School of Medicine and a board member of the West Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
The resolution notes that Susman was a member of Coalfield Expressway, Beckley Woman's Club, the West Virginia Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a Beckley Garden Club volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, state lawmaker Alan Susman.
Members of Susman's family were present for the Thursday resolution reading at the Capitol and later posted to social media.
"Thank you to the House of Delegates for passing a resolution honoring my Granny Sally," Jennifer Susman posted to Facebook. "This would have meant so much to her and it means so much to us.