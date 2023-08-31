The case of a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in Beckley more than 20 years ago sparked a flurry of activity Wednesday at a home in Raleigh County.
A representative with the FBI confirmed that agents were at a home in Mabscott on Kyle Lane as part of an investigation into the disappearance of then-10-year-old Natasha Carter, better known as “Alex,” and her mother Susan Carter.
“FBI Pittsburgh has conducted law enforcement activity at that location,” wrote Catherine Coennen, a public affairs officer with FBI Pittsburgh, in an email to The Register-Herald on Thursday.
“We, along with our law enforcement partners, are working diligently to bring answers to Alex Carter’s family.”
Coennen went on to say that any additional comment regarding the case would need to come from the West Virginia State Police as they are the “lead agency” for this case.
The Register-Herald reached out to the WVSP for comment but did not hear back as of press time Thursday.
At the end of 2021 the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service hosted a press conference announcing a new initiative in the search for Alex, who went missing Aug. 8, 2000, and would now be in her 30s.
Missing person posters can be found on the FBI.gov website, and Lamar Advertising will be displaying Alex’s picture on digital billboards throughout West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The company is donating available space to help publicize this case.
