LEWISBURG — A homeowner who lives just below the future site of the Greenbrier County SportsPlex lodged a complaint last week about water runoff from the parkland onto her property.
Brush clearing and other site prep work has been in progress on the 140-acre SportsPlex property for nearly two years. Grading of the land began this fall.
Jodi Styles, who has lived in her home for nine years, told Greenbrier County commissioners on Nov. 26 that up until recent months her property included a pristine fish-filled pond.
But after a lengthy period of murky runoff that coursed directly from the proposed park onto her land, the pond is no longer a fit habitat for anything beyond the lily pads that now clog its edges, Styles said, presenting photos of the damage to the commission.
“Our pond is totally overtaken,” she said. “I don’t see how fish could survive in that.”
Styles said she has spoken with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection about the muddy water that continues to flow onto her property from county-owned land, but has not received a satisfactory response to her complaint.
“I feel like nothing’s being done,” she said.
“Our tax dollars are paying for this (SportsPlex), and it’s destroying our property,” Styles said.
She told reporters immediately following the meeting that she fears she will have to hire a lawyer to take action regarding the destruction of her property.
Commissioners did not discuss Styles' complaint because the issue was not on the agenda for their meeting.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com