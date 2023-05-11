The campgrounds and marina at Lake Stephens have officially opened for the season.
Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said they’ve already received a number of reservations for their campgrounds, which can all be done online at raleighcountyparks.org/lake-stephens.
Earlier in the year, the Raleigh County Commission paid to install an additional 29 RV camping spaces, which Williams said are already being used.
This brings the total number of RV camping spaces at Lake Stephens to 129.
Williams said they also have 20 tent camping spaces.
Although the beach, Aqua Park and Splash Pad at Lake Stephens are not set to open until the end of May on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend (May 27), Williams said there are other opportunities for people to get on the water now.
She said they have brand new paddle boats that are available for rent, as well as kayaks and hydro bikes.
Williams said the new disc golf course is also set to open in the coming weeks with signage that is set to be installed soon.
While it appears that they will have enough lifeguards to staff Lake Stephens, Williams said what she is lacking is maintenance workers.
“We're really struggling with maintenance staff,” she said. “We're having issues getting enough people to mow grass in the parks. We're about less than a third of what we normally are in that department.”
For a list of available positions and to apply go to raleighcountyparks.org/jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.