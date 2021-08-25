Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department received unexpected help on Sunday with constructing an 18-hole disc golf course at Lake Stephens.
Raleigh Parks and Recreation Board President Ron Hedrick reported that Shady Spring High School provided Astro-Turf for the course, which will offer a smoother playing surface than a grass lawn, which the county had originally planned.
"It will make a much nicer course," Hedrick said of the turf. "The turf is a nice upgrade and without having to spend the money."
County work crews have been working since early 2020 to place the course on park grounds at the Lake Stephens complex in Surveyor, Parks and Recreation Executive Director Molly Williams said Tuesday.
Initially, Williams planned for the course to be built by spring 2020.
"It took a back seat, once Covid hit," she said. "We've been slowly picking away at this project all year."
The community has pledged support for the course. Williams said 84 Lumber and Lowe's of Beckley donated the lumber, and Appalachian Aggregate donated gravel. The tee pads have been built and graveled, as a result.
Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) and Raleigh Commission, through the capital improvement fund, has given money to help pay for the baskets, she added.
County employees got the land ready for the tee pads. Basket sleeves are to go in next.
"This was perfect timing," said Williams.
Williams was notified that Shady Spring High had leftover pieces of turf from work that was being done on the school football field.
"They weren't big pieces, but they were big enough for our needs," said Williams. "We heard it was first-come, first-serve, so we went and looked at all the leftover pieces."
County crews loaded two trailers and two pick-up trucks with the turf and took it back to Lake Stephens for the disc golf course.
"I think we had enough to do the whole course," said Williams. "If not, it will be pretty darn close."
She said that reusing the turf will also save it from being put in the landfill and will save Raleigh Schools the cost of disposing of it.
Hedrick said disc golf is an up-and-coming sport and that a few disc golf courses are being constructed in southern West Virginia.
"None will be as challenging as Lake Stephens, or have as nice a layout," he said. "The fact we're able to get the turf for nothing, other than a little time and digging through a pile of pieces to get the big pieces, it will be a long-term saving as much as it is saving and getting free turf."
Hedrick explained that the turf will save costs to the county since it will not require the careful maintenance that a natural lawn requires on a course.
In disc golf, players throw a disc at a target. It is usually played on a 9 or 18-hole course, using rules that are similar to golf. The players complete a hole by throwing a disc from a tee pad toward a basket, which is the target.
Each player throws from the place where the disc landed, until the player hits the basket. Like golf, players want to hit the target with the least amount of tries.
Hedrick said that a smaller course for kids could be added at another park, possibly at Dry Hill or Coal City.
"Because it is an up-and-coming sport and is becoming popular pretty quick in the area, it is nice to have a court for younger kids," he said, adding that soccer became extremely popular in the last 20 years. "You never know how much a sport's going to take off, until you get the youth involved and see generations grow up with it."
Hedrick, who has served on Raleigh Commission, has played a crucial role in recent development of the county's parks, according to previous statements by Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver.
Williams said Tuesday that the Lake Stephens Disc Golf Course could be finished in October.