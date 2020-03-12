Deloris A. Fields “Lady D” will be performing her original one-woman show “Appalachian BluesSpeak” at 4 p.m. at the Beckley Art Center (BAC), located at 600 Johnstown Road, on Sunday, March 15.
Fields, who says “Appalachian BluesSpeak” is a combination of original blues songs, poetry, spoken words and stories from her childhood, debuted the show at Tamarack last August but has not performed it since.
Using blues as a survival tool, as a medicine, and as a way of expressing the frustrations of navigating the life she has created for herself, in her performance, Fields recollects on her childhood years growing up in Appalachia, as well as her journey as a black musical artist.
“I’ve never wanted to do anything else,” shared the Kanawha County native. “I have always wanted to be a singer and it’s the only thing I ever gravitated toward.”
The vocalist, who has been performing professionally since 1988, explained that she grew up outside of Charleston but came to Beckley in 1997 to spend her summer working with Theater West Virginia. In 2002, she decided to stay in Raleigh County permanently.
Fields, who recently showcased her Black Businesswomen Art Expo at the art gallery, is no stranger to the BAC.
“We absolutely love working with her,” said Executive Director Robby Moore. “If you don’t know her, the show is good, but if you are familiar with her the show is great. You get to learn even more about her and her life growing up here.”
Fields mentioned that this show will be very different from her other shows because of her use of stories and poetry.
“I just felt that poetry was a way to express myself and in the past few years, I have needed more avenues to express how I’m feeling. People will really get to see a different side of me.”
Along with her performance, Fields will also be selling her book “Appalachian BluesSpeak” which is a collection of stories and poems that inspired her live performance. There will be additional merchandise available such as t-shirts and tote bags, and most of the original music featured in the show will be on an upcoming Lady D track.
Additionally, Moore stated that the art center will be serving refreshments and that Lady D’s performance will also be the last chance for guests to see the BAC’s Member’s Exhibition that is currently hanging in the gallery.
Tickets to the performance are $12 per person and can be purchased through the BAC website at beckleyartcenter.com.
More information on “Appalachian BluesSpeak” or the BAC, can be found by visiting the center’s website or Facebook Page or by calling 304-253-9226.