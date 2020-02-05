The Alderson Store, the oldest retail store in West Virginia, recently set a goal to give every student at Alderson Elementary and Ronceverte Elementary a book of their own that was either written by a West Virginia author or written about West Virginia. This was the first owned book for many of the children.
The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated $250 to meet their goal of 400 books.
This enabled Jennifer Gilkerson and Sarah Alderson to not only meet the goal but to exceed it by collecting enough donations and books to give every student their own West Virginia book.
To date they have purchased 640 books and are still collecting donations for next year.
If you would like to promote West Virginia and its authors, please mail your contributions to: Alderson Store, c/o WV Student Book Drive, 4 Greenway Ave., Morgantown, WV 26508.
The contributions will buy books sent directly to The Alderson Store to be distributed to elementary schools.