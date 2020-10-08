A special meeting called specifically to address police department management in Mount Hope Thursday didn’t occur due to a lack of quorum, but the matter will be on the agenda for an upcoming regular city council meeting.
According to City Manager Polly Obugene, the advertised meeting didn’t move forward because just two of five city council members and the recorder were present. At least three council members must be present to establish a quorum, she noted.
The meeting won’t be rescheduled, but the item will be placed on the agenda for the next regular city council meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the community center, according to Obugene.
Mayor Michael Kessinger, who is recovering from heart surgery, was not present for the meeting. He said Friday the meeting was called for the purpose of “revisiting our policies and procedures” within the police department. He said there have been no external complaints or problems concerning the department.
A new police chief, Jack Brown, has been on board for a couple months and is “doing a good job,” said Kessinger.